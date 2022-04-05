Navi Mumbai: Common citizens can expect price drop in edible oil by next month amid Russia-Ukraine war

Even though the Russia-Ukraine war continues for the last 41 days, common citizens can expect a relief in edible oil price in the coming month. As per the trade body, the import price of edible oil has seen around 12 to 15 percent corrections in the last two to three weeks, and it will start reflecting in the retail market in the coming month.

As most of the traders are having the stock of edible bought at all time-high prices, the benefit of current price drop will be passed on in the coming days, says Shankar Thakkar, President of Mumbai unit of All India Edible Oil Merchant Federation (AIEOMF).

At present, around 80,000 MT edible oils stocks of different varieties are available at the port. “If there is no change in the international market, retailers can expect relief by the next month,” said Thakkar.

In the third week of February, the price of edible oil had seen all time high. According to AIEOMF, around 70% of the sunflower oil is imported from Russia and Ukraine, and the invasion of Russia to Ukraine created panic and thus the price shot up.

However, Malaysia and Indonesia increased the production of palm oil. The consumption of Palm Oil is maximum across all edible oil. It is used for commercial purposes like roadside food stalls to large scale snacks manufacturing.

At present, most of the edible oils are available between Rs 150 to Rs 200 per liter. The premium brand oils are above Rs 200 per liter.

Thakkar said that both traders and retailers bought edible oil in huge quantities fearing further escalation due to the ongoing war of Russia and Ukraine. “They will first sell oil at the previous bought price,” said Thakkar adding that if the situation continues the same, common citizens can expect a price drop.

Meanwhile, the central team has started taking actions against hoarders from April 1. Thakkar said that the team consisting state government officials are targeting big states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh to check hoarding.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 07:08 PM IST