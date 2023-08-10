Navi Mumbai: Clogged Nullah Causes Erosion of Road Surfaces In Taloja, CIDCO Says

Taloja road erosion | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: Water accumulation due to uncleaned nullah caused the erosion of the surface of the newly constructed roads in Taloja, claimed the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO). In addition, the heavy rainfall in July was one of the main reasons for the poor condition of the roads.

Last month, Panchnand Nagar Rahiwasi Sanstha had written to the managing director of CIDCO regarding the substandard road works in Taloja Phases one and two. They alleged that the road, which resurfaced around two months at a cost of Rs 28 crores after their repeated demand, has started developing potholes. They raised the concern about quality work and demanded an inquiry.

CIDCO responds to potholes complaints

Responding to the complaint, CIDCO alleged that Panvel Municipal Corporation was responsible for sewer cleaning in the Taloja node. “At some places, the surface of the road has been eroded due to water flowing over the road, but no major potholes have been found in the road,” said CIDCO, in a letter to residents’ body. Interestingly, CIDCO also provided photos of such places to residents.

Kasam Mulani, president of Panchnand Nagar Rahiwasi Sanstha, said that it seems that CIDCO was trying to save the contractor. “There were stretches where the road erosion was noticed but there was no waterlogging or accumulation due to clogged nullah,” said Mulani. He added that erosion of the surface within two months of road work showed the quality of the work.

R$pair work to commence after rains

CIDCO said that wherever the road was found to be in poor condition, the contractor company has been instructed to restore the damaged road through a letter. The repair work is being done promptly. In addition, the road work is still underway and the fault liability period is 3 years. “After the effect of rain subsides, the repair work will be started and completed promptly by asphalting the damaged road,” said CIDCO in the reply.

Potholes | FPJ

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)