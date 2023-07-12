Navi Mumbai: CKT College & Khanda College To Felicitate Meritorious Students

Representational image | Pexels

Changu Kana Thakur Arts, Commerce and Science College (Autonomous), Khanda Colony of Janardan Bhagat Shikshan Prasarak Sansthan will hold a felicitation ceremony for meritorious students of first, second, third year degree and postgraduate classes on Thursday at 11:30 am. The ceremony has been organized on the death anniversary of Changu Kana Thakur.

The program will be presided over by the chairman of the organization, former MP Ramsheth Thakur. Dr Rajan Verhukar, the former vice-chancellor of Mumbai University will be the chief guest of the event. MLA Prashant Thakur, a member of the executive board of the organization will also be present.

