 Navi Mumbai: CKT College & Khanda College To Felicitate Meritorious Students
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: CKT College & Khanda College To Felicitate Meritorious Students

Navi Mumbai: CKT College & Khanda College To Felicitate Meritorious Students

The ceremony has been organized on the death anniversary of Changu Kana Thakur.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 09:26 AM IST
article-image
Representational image | Pexels

Changu Kana Thakur Arts, Commerce and Science College (Autonomous), Khanda Colony of Janardan Bhagat Shikshan Prasarak Sansthan will hold a felicitation ceremony for meritorious students of first, second, third year degree and postgraduate classes on Thursday at 11:30 am. The ceremony has been organized on the death anniversary of Changu Kana Thakur.

The program will be presided over by the chairman of the organization, former MP Ramsheth Thakur. Dr Rajan Verhukar, the former vice-chancellor of Mumbai University will be the chief guest of the event. MLA Prashant Thakur, a member of the executive board of the organization will also be present.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Rotary Kharghar Midtown Constructs Toilets For Sangurli Zila Parishad School
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: TISS To Consider Gender-Neutral Washrooms After New Student Elections

Mumbai News: TISS To Consider Gender-Neutral Washrooms After New Student Elections

Mumbai News: GRP To Deploy Uniformed Personnel In Ladies Coaches Of Local Trains From 9 PM to 6 AM

Mumbai News: GRP To Deploy Uniformed Personnel In Ladies Coaches Of Local Trains From 9 PM to 6 AM

Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion Soon, Ajit Pawar's Leaders To Get 4 Seats: Report

Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion Soon, Ajit Pawar's Leaders To Get 4 Seats: Report

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: City To Receive Moderate Rainfall Today, Says Weather Bureau

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: City To Receive Moderate Rainfall Today, Says Weather Bureau

Navi Mumbai: CKT College & Khanda College To Felicitate Meritorious Students

Navi Mumbai: CKT College & Khanda College To Felicitate Meritorious Students