Navi Mumbai Civic Workers Submit Charter Of Demands To Mayor

A delegation of municipal workers from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday submitted a detailed memorandum of demands to Mayor Sujata Patil, after meeting her along with Deputy Mayor Dashrath Bhagat.

The workers stated that several problems have remained unresolved over the last six years during the administrator-led period of the corporation.

In the memorandum, the workers raised multiple key demands. They sought permanent status for so-called contractual Class IV employees, and strict implementation of the “equal pay for equal work” policy. The policy was approved in 2007, but workers alleged it has never been fully implemented. They pointed out that the state government has already issued directions to pay wages as per statutory provisions and prevailing rules, and demanded that contractual workers be paid wages at par with permanent employees.

The memorandum also recalled that the decision on “equal pay for equal work” was taken in 2007 by then Labour Minister and current Forest Minister and Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik, but has yet to be enforced on the ground.

Workers further alleged large-scale irregularities and corruption in departments where fewer workers are made to do more work, while bills are generated for a higher number of employees. They claimed this has resulted in financial, physical, and mental exploitation of workers, particularly those from Scheduled Castes, citing examples from the Solid Waste Management and Garden Departments.

Among other demands, the workers sought an increase in the monthly washing allowance from the existing Rs 23 to at least Rs 1,000, adequate water facilities for sanitation workers, proper attendance sheds with space for meals and changing clothes—especially for women workers—and improved workplace hygiene to protect workers’ health and their families.

They also demanded comprehensive health and life insurance coverage for all contractual workers, appointment of heirs in place of retired garden department workers, immediate payment of gratuity to retired contractual employees, and skilled-grade wages for malaria workers, gardeners, and electrical department staff.

The workers urged the civic administration to take immediate action on these long-standing demands and appealed for the issues to be resolved at the earliest.

