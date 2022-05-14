Navi Mumbai: Civic chief reviews installation of 1,608 CCTV cameras in city

Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner, Abhijit Bangar reviewed the installation of over 1,600 CCTV high-end cameras across the city for the safety of common citizens. The civic chief directed the electrical department to expedite the work. The civic body had awarded the contract for the installation of CCTV to Tata Advanced Systems Ltd in February-March 2022.

The civic body had installed 282 CCTV cameras at major locations in the city in 2012 to help solve various crimes as well as find out the cause and effect of accidents. In this connection, to make the city more capable of security, NMMC is installing 1,608 different types of CCTV cameras based on the latest technology across the city. The civic chief Bangar reviewed the work on Friday and directed that the procurement of necessary equipment and materials should be expedited so that the work could be done within the stipulated time.

The contractor Tata Advanced Systems Ltd has completed the survey of sites and is waiting for approval from the police to start the work of the installation of CCTV cameras. Bangar directed the Electrical Engineering Department to coordinate with the police in getting approval.

During the review meeting, it came to know that the police department has suggested a few locations for the installation of CCTV cameras.

NMMC is installing various types of CCTV cameras with state-of-the-art technology that can be used to monitor vehicle number plate detection and red signal violations. The commissioner directed to make sure that the speed of the vehicle can be captured in cameras.

The CCTV cameras will be fully automated and real-time. A special integrated command care centre is being set up at the NMMC headquarters for these cameras in coordination with the disaster management department. Bangar directed the engineering to include more features like smart parking, SCADA, and solid waste management systems in the near future.

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 09:25 PM IST