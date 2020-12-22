Navi Mumbai: Civic chief pays surprise visit to Nerul hospital, directs to make the facility fully functional by Feb 1

After the Rajmata Jijau Civic Hospital in Airoli, the civic chief Abhijit Bangar paid a surprise visit at the Maa Saheb Minatai Thackeray hospital in Nerul and directed the medical superintendent to start a 15-bed medical ward and 10-bed ICU ward for men and women in the hospital on January 1.
In addition, Bangar also clarified that in the next phase, there is a plan to start surgical wards with all types of surgeries from February 1.
Earlier, Bangar had visited Airoli civic hospital and directed officials to complete the process to start ICU, IPD and surgical treatment facilities from January 1.
During his visit to the hospital, Bangar found that there is a high standard of infrastructure available at both the hospitals. However, due to the lackadaisical attitude of officials, only a couple of facilities are operational.
He expressed displeasure over the non-use of infrastructure and the fact that patients are running from one private hospital to another for treatment.
Both the Airoli and Nerul hospitals, which are currently functioning as maternity and pediatric hospitals, have been constructed with a view to start a general hospital.
During the surprise visit, Bangar noticed this and decided to make them fully functional.
While inspecting the existing health services during the visit, civic chief Bangar asked to start outpatient department such as Ophthalmology, Ear-Nose-Throat, Dermatology, Psychiatry, Medicine in the existing Outpatient Services (OPD) by January 1. Bangar instructed the medical superintendent to ensure manpower to run all these departments by January 1.
Like the Airoli hospital, the Nerul Hospital has also started functioning as a Post-COVID Clinic after active cases dropped sharply.
Bangar directed the health department to put up banners at important places to inform maximum people about the services available at the hospital.
Meanwhile, Bangar expressed displeasure after he observed that dialysis services are not being used at full capacity. At present, there are 5 units dialysis facilities at the hospital.
He also found that the record room of the hospital is not a poor state and he directed to correct it within 15 days.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)