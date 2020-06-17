Navi Mumbai: Civic chief asks former corporators to stop harassing corona warriors

The municipal commissioner of Navi Mumbai has asked all former corporators and political parties to not interfere in Corona Warriors works after doctors and other paramedical staff complained of harassment. He also asked to cooperate in their work instead of disturbing them.

Doctors as well as other civic staffs including paramedical staff complained of interference in their works by political parties’ representatives and former corporators.

At present, the health department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is conducting mass screening at different parts of the city wherein they are checking whether they are infected with a virus or not. However, at several places, former corporators are taking photos and selfies of the mass screening. “As maintaining social distance is very important at this pandemic, some former corporators are entering the mass screening places and interfering in their works,” said Annasaheb Misal, municipal commissioner of Navi Mumbai. He added that they are also promoting their name and parties.

“Doctors and paramedical staffs who are working in the field feel demoralizing when such people come and promote themselves,” said Misal.

Even, some former corporators had interfered in disinfection work, and they asked civic employees to carry out the disinfection at places of their choice. “I request all such people to stop interfering in their works and cooperate them in doing their work,” said Misal.

The five years term of corporators ended in first week of May and now the civic chief is the administrator of NMMC. The election was scheduled in the third week of April. However, it was postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

On the sudden rise of positive cases under the NMMC jurisdiction, civic chief Misal said that people do not need to panic. “The rise in the number of positive cases is due to mass screening and the relaxation given in the lockdown,” said Misal. He added that cases that are coming through mass screening are good as this is preventing further spread of the virus. “We are carrying out the mass screening in slums where people are not as much aware that they will come to the hospital by themselves. This mass screening is helping us to reach the infected person and prevent further spread,” said Misal. So far, the civic body has screened over 30,000 citizens across the city.

Meanwhile, on June 17 the city witnessed over 100 positive cases. As per the report shared by the NMMC, 128 positive cases were reported on Wednesday and the total number of active cases is 1603. With 5 new deaths, the total number of death due to COVID-19 reached 129.