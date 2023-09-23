 Navi Mumbai Civic Body To Start Soil Collection Under 'Majhi Mati, Maja Desh' Campaign
Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, September 23, 2023, 02:38 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: As the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence is nearing end, the municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) held a meeting on soil collection in every ward. The exercise is part of 'Majhi Mati Maja Desh' (My Soil, My Country), an innovative initiative expressing love for the motherland and commemorating the sacrifice of brave warriors, is being implemented across the country.

In this regard, the civic chief Narvekar has directed to do the work of soil collection at the department level by holding a special meeting. While collecting soil from these households, traditional instruments will be played in a festive manner. Instructions have been given that these earthen pots of the departments should be brought to the headquarters level from the departmental office level by September 22.

The soil of every village and city of this country will be collected and taken to the capital Delhi and through this the sense of unity will be developed and the love for the motherland will increase. Likewise, respect and gratitude towards the sacrifice of heroes and their sacrifice will increase.

