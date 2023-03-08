Navi Mumbai: Civic body to set up charging stations across city, floats tender

File/ Representative image

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has floated a tender to appoint a contractor to set up electric charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) across the city on a build, own and operate (BOO) basis. The civic body intends to provide an adequate number of charging stations for EVs in every ward.

While fossil fuel prices have already been commanding a high price for a long time, people are shifting toward pollution-free electric vehicles. Even Maharashtra is one of the states to come up with an EV policy first.

However, due to the lack of charging stations, many of them have put on hold their plans to buy electric vehicles.

Civic body to provide space to contractors

As per the proposal, the civic body will provide space to the appointed contractors across the city. The work of the appointed contractor includes supply, installation, resting, commissioning, operation and maintenance of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS) at the NMMC area on the PPP model. “The Request for Proposal has been floated for 24 public charging stations,” said an official attached to the project. He added that a total of 143 locations are selected across the NMMC area to install dual gun charging stations/ EVSEs. These locations are divided into 24 clusters, each constituting 6 electric vehicle charging stations (EVSEs).

ARAI and ICAT will need to approve proposed chargers

The selected bidder with NMMC will undertake a detailed site assessment (as required) to identify suitable sites for the deployment of charging infrastructure which includes charging stations. The bidder will be completely responsible for the design, engineering and testing of the EV charging station including the power infrastructure. All proposed chargers have to be tested and approved by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) or the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT).

The charging station will be operated through the cloud-based solution technology owned by the bidder.

Planned locations for EV charging

Important locations where EVSEs have been planned include near the National Institute of Fashion Technology, Mumbai Pune highway, near Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, CBD Belapur, Near CBD Belapur Police Station, Behind Konkan Bhavan, Mumbai Pune highway, Near Reliance smart point, behind NMMC building, sector 50E in Nerul, near Podar International school, sector 44 A in Nerul, opposite Nexus Seawoods, on Seawoods station road, sector 40 in Nerul, Vishnudas Bhave Natyagruha, on Vashi-Kopar Khairane road sector 16A in Vashi among others.

