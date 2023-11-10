Navi Mumbai Civic Body Holds 1-Day Training On RTI Act 2005 For Its Employees |

Navi Mumbai: Staying updated on the latest legal information is crucial for efficient workflow. In this regard, Sujata Dhole, Additional Commissioner of NMMC encouraged its officers and staff to participate in a special training class on the Right to Information.

The one-day training session, inaugurated by NMMC Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar, was conducted by the Yashda organization in collaboration with the NMMC.

During the launch, Deputy Commissioner Sharad Pawar emphasized the significance of the Right to Information Act 2005 in-office procedures, highlighting its role in enhancing transparency in government affairs.

Details On Special Training Program

The Information Rights Centre of Yashda facilitated a specialized training class for officers and staff from various departments of the NMMC dealing with the Right to Information. Yashda's chief coach, Shri. Rekha Salunkhe, and Research Officer and Session Director, Shri. Dadu Bulle, provided a comprehensive understanding of the Right to Information Act through practical examples from daily work.

The trainers delved into the sections of the Act, unveiling its intricacies. Emphasizing the Act's objective of fostering transparency and openness in the system, they encouraged participants to align their efforts accordingly.

The training class, organized in two sessions by the Administration Department, covered the roles of the First Appellate Officer, Public Information Officer, and Sixth Public Information Officer in various departments at the Municipal Headquarters. The second session focused on other departments of the Municipal Corporation outside the headquarters, providing valuable insights for officers involved in the right to information across department offices.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Pension Adalat To Be Held On November 21 At Konkan Bhavan

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)