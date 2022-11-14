Navi Mumbai civic agency seizes banned plastic bags from vegetable market in APMC | Representative Image/ Pixabay

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has increased actions against the use of banned plastics in the city. The special squad carried out a raid at the vegetable market in APMC Vashi and seized 500 kg of plastic bags from two traders.

The special team also collected a Rs 5000 fine from one of the traders while another fled from the spot.

The team had received tip off that a tempo laden with plastic bags entered the vegetable market in APMC Vashi and accordingly, early morning around 5 am, the team reached the market and seized the banned plastic from two traders.

Last month, the Belapur ward seized over 800 kg of banned plastic from a wholesaler. The ward official also collected over Rs 25,000 fined.

In the last three months, the civic body seized over 1.40 lakh kg of banned plastic, which is the highest since the state government banned it in 2018.

The civic body has been taking actions since it was first banned in 2018 by the state government. However, it increased its drive against its use after the central government banned it from July 1, 2022 across the country.