Navi Mumbai civic agency observes Children's Day with special initiative

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Monday, November 14, marked Children's Day with a special celebration at Vishnudas Bhave auditorium in Vashi.

The civic agency had organised dance, theatre and singing contest and it was based on the theme of waste segreation and cleanliness. Municipal chief Rajesh Narvekar said he believed doing so will help children understand importance of waste segregation and cleanliness. The event was titled 'Swachh Bal Mahotsav'.

Appreciating the creativity of the students who demonstrated the importance of cleanliness through various means, the municipal commissioner Narevekar said it is always a proud moment to be one among top three clean cities and conveyed that through all citizens, the city will march ahead to be the cleanest city in the country.

In the Indian Swachhta League programme, the city set record as it witnessed the most participation from students, the civic chief thus appealed to all residents of Navi Mumbai to help the city be number one in the Swachh Survekshan [cleanliness survey] carried out by the Indian government.