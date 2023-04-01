Navi Mumbai table tennis player to get training in Japan for Olympics 2024 |

Navi Mumbai: Table tennis player Swastika Sandeep Ghosh once again performed brilliantly at the Inter-State Senior Championship held in Jammu and won a silver medal in the doubles category. She has also been selected to train in Japan for the Olympics to be held in Paris in 2024.

Former MP Ramsheth Thakur congratulated Swastika Ghosh and wished her a successful future.

About Olympics 2024

The Olympic games are held every four years and the upcoming Olympic Games will be held in Paris from July-August 2024. Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special focus on sports raising the bar of performance in the Olympics, budding talents are being provided multiple platforms to improve their games.

About Swastika Ghosh

Swastika has been playing table tennis since her primary education and with consistent practice and hard work, she has performed brilliantly in state, national and international competitions.

Swastika studied from class 3rd to 12th at Ramsheth Thakur Public School, Kharghar, Janardan Bhagat Shikshan Prasarak Sanstha. After that, she is studying BMS at CKT College (Autonomous) Khanda Colony.

Swastika has raised the name of the country by performing brilliantly in table tennis tournaments held in the country and abroad. Swastika has won the championship in competitions held in other countries including Hong Kong, Spain, Jordan, Colombo, and France. She has shown her interest and skill in the game of table tennis since childhood. So, she has received a scholarship from the 'Virat Kohli Foundation'. She is the only table tennis player from India, who has been selected for the scholarship by this organization.

Swastika's father is a coach as well

Swastika's father Sandeep Ghosh is a coach and consultant in the sport. In line with Mission Olympics 2024, on behalf of the Ministry of Youth Affairs Sports, Government of India, Swastika will be guided by the well-known coach Cui Jian Jin in Japan to conduct world-class training and preparation. For this, the Ministry of Sports of the Central Government has given her financial support for this training.