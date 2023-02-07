Navi Mumbai: City leader Dashrath Bhagat seeks action against civic officials for deserting city parks

Dashrath Bhagat, delegation of senior citizens submitting letter to police inspector | Sourced photo

Former leader of the opposition at Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) Dashrath Bhagat along with a delegation of citizens met Senior Police Inspector Uttam Jagdale of NRI Police Station and demanded to issue a show cause notice to the garden department of NMMC. Bhagat alleged that the department has deserted and ignored the parks in Navi Mumbai city.

Bhagat said, "Several parks and grounds across all nodes of Navi Mumbai are undergoing maintenance and due to ongoing work, the condition of parks is pathetic. There are resentments among citizens.”

Bhagat informed the police that the civic administration is working in an autocratic manner and wasting taxpayers’ money. He alleged that in spite of spending huge amounts of money, citizens are deprived of basic amenities.

“The citizens are fully prepared to start a mass movement against the municipal administration,” said Bhagat.

Bhagat had planned to stage a protest on February 7 at civic headquarters. However, he cancelled after Deputy Commissioner of Garden Department Nitin Narvekar requested not to protest in a written letter dated last week.

