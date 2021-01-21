Navi Mumbai: Citizens can now become traffic cop for a day - Here's how you can register

In order to give an experience of becoming a traffic cop and understand the importance of following traffic rules, the Navi Mumbai traffic police have started this initiative first time. While interacting with the media, Purshotam Karad, deputy police commissioner (Traffic) said the month-long road safety campaign will be involving common citizens to create maximum awareness.

Citizens who are interested to become a traffic cop for a day can register on the website while indicating the respective area. “They can choose a date, time slot, traffic signal, and the police station to man as a traffic cop,” said another senior official. He added that there are two timing slots.

In 2020, a total of 209 people lost their lives in a road accident while across the country, the total number of death is 1.35 million. Death due to motorbike accident saw a 59% rise in 2020 as 107 people died.