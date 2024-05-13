 Navi Mumbai: CISF Sub-Inspector Booked For Wife’s Suicide Amid Allegations Of Torture
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: CISF Sub-Inspector Booked For Wife’s Suicide Amid Allegations Of Torture

Navi Mumbai: CISF Sub-Inspector Booked For Wife’s Suicide Amid Allegations Of Torture

Complainant says his sister was coerced by her husband into investing in the share market.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Monday, May 13, 2024, 09:52 PM IST
article-image
CISF Sub-Inspector's Wife (Victim) |

The Kharghar police have registered a case against a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) sub-inspector for abetment to suicide of his wife, following allegations from the deceased’s brother that the husband had subjected her to torture for money. The incident occurred on May 3, initially reported by the husband as a suicide due to financial losses in the share market. However, the complainant, Amankumar Ashokkumar Singh, 27, has asserted that his sister was coerced by her husband Amodh Prakash Singh, 36, into investing in the share market.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: 2 Brothers Booked For Abetting Teen's Suicide In Koparkhairane
article-image

Archana Singh's Complaint Against Husband Amodh

The complaint details years of alleged abuse by Amodh, towards his wife, Archana Singh, 31, whom he married in November 2014. According to the complaint, Archana informed her brother that her husband withheld money for household expenses and would physically assault her if she used his credit card. Archana had received cash gifts from her father and relatives on her husband’s side, which she used to purchase land in their hometown in Uttar Pradesh. The husband allegedly pressured her to transfer the land into his and his mother’s name. He also demanded the transfer of her savings from her bank account to himself and his mother.

Read Also
Mumbai: 22-Year-Old Graduate From IIT Kanpur Dies By Suicide Inside Mahim Apartment
article-image

Archana's Struggle With Financial Abuse And Tragic Outcome

When Archana resisted transferring her savings, her husband demanded she invest in the stock market. After incurring a loss of Rs1 lakh in trading, he reportedly abused and assaulted her. Archana sought financial help from her father, fearing abandonment if she failed to recover the losses. Her father provided Rs 1 lakh, which was given to her husband. Despite this, the husband compelled her to invest again, resulting in a loss of Rs 60,000, which was covered by her youngest brother, Anupam, 23.

On May 3, Archana took her own life by hanging herself at their residence in Innovative Heights, sector 35 F of Kharghar, where she lived with her husband and their two sons (aged seven and three). The case is being investigated by the Kharghar police based on the serious allegations made by the deceased's family.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Rains: 15 Flights Diverted Due To Poor Visibility & Dust Storm

Mumbai Rains: 15 Flights Diverted Due To Poor Visibility & Dust Storm

Mumbai: Indian Coast Guard Seizes Fishing Vessel With 30k Litres Of Illicit Diesel & ₹1.75 Lakh

Mumbai: Indian Coast Guard Seizes Fishing Vessel With 30k Litres Of Illicit Diesel & ₹1.75 Lakh

Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: Illegal Hoardings A Crying Shame For Mumbai

Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: Illegal Hoardings A Crying Shame For Mumbai

Mumbai: Varsha Gaikwad Assures Citizens Of Reviewing Redevelopment, GST & CRZ If Voted To Power

Mumbai: Varsha Gaikwad Assures Citizens Of Reviewing Redevelopment, GST & CRZ If Voted To Power

Navi Mumbai: CISF Sub-Inspector Booked For Wife’s Suicide Amid Allegations Of Torture

Navi Mumbai: CISF Sub-Inspector Booked For Wife’s Suicide Amid Allegations Of Torture