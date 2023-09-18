Navi Mumbai: CIDCO To Provide Houses Under EWS And LIG In NAINA

File Photo

On the auspicious occasion of Ganeshotsav, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has made available a housing scheme of a total of 171 tenements in Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA). Out of 171, 17 tenements have been made available for sale for economically weaker sections (EWS) and 164 tenements for lower income groups (LIG). This is the first time EWS and LIG houses are being made available in NAINA.

Under the development control and promotion regulations of the NAINA project, plots measuring 4000 sqm or more has a provision to develop houses belonging to EWS and LIG under the Inclusive Housing Scheme. Accordingly, 20% of the total area of the plot has been made available in the NAINA project region through private developers.

Lottery

According to the said provision, seven developers have submitted details of the tenements available under the Inclusive Housing Scheme to CIDCO after receiving the occupancy certificate for the respective projects. Accordingly, CIDCO is facilitating the selection of eligible candidates for such tenements by conducting a lottery. After the said draw, the list of names of eligible candidates will be communicated by CIDCO to the concerned developers.

Interested applicants can participate in the housing scheme by visiting the website lottery.cidcoindia.com . Similarly, information about the scheme will also be made available through the official social media accounts of CIDCO.

The online registration for the scheme will start on September 21 and will continue till September 29. After following all procedures, the computerised lottery draw for the scheme will be conducted on November 8 at CIDCO Bhavan.

“The only responsibility of CIDCO is to select the eligible applicants by lottery draw for the available tenements and send the list of the eligible applicants to the concerned developer. All other subsequent proceedings such as – recovering the full amount of the tenement, issuance of NOC to the successful candidate for raising the home loan, execution of the agreement for a tenement with the applicant, registration of the agreement with the office of the sub-registrar, establishment of co-operative housing society, clarifying the doubts of the applicants if any, etc. are to be completed through the concerned developer,” said a statement issued by the public relation department of CIDCO.