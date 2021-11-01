Navi Mumbai: CIDCO to auction 11 residential-cum-commercial plots in Kharghar

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has come up with 11 residential-cum-commercial plots in the Kharghar node that can be developed with 1.1 FSI.

The plots will be allotted through the e-tendering and e-auction processes from November 1, 2021 on CIDCO’s e-auction website.

All 11 plots are available in sector 11 of the Kharghar node. Kharghar is one of the developed nodes and it houses a number of educational institutions. Apart from the upcoming Metro Rail, the node has a golf course and ISCKON temple.

As per the CIDCO’s marketing department, the plots can be developed with 1.1 FSI and the base price ranges from Rs 55,000 to Rs 68,000.

In addition, during the Diwali festival, the planning agency will bring small plots and commercial units across the city. “Plots will be available for social facility, development of a Medical college and student hostels sale on lease across the city under various schemes,” said a senior official from CIDCO.

According to CIDCO, the availability of plots will also help in uplifting the construction and real estate sectors that took a hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, Vice-Chairman, and Managing Director, CIDCO said, “Diwali is celebrated as the festival of lights. To take away the darkness of the COVID-19 pandemic and spread light with the promise of a better quality of life, CIDCO has organized a grand scheme of plots and commercial units. This scheme is a precious Diwali gift to the common citizens and the small and medium scale developers."

The resale of commercial units in well-established markets in Navi Mumbai is a bit far-fetched but the scheme will provide businesses with a golden opportunity. The availability of the commercial units through CIDCO’s special scheme will provide an excellent opportunity for small businessmen with high potential.

All the schemes would be conducted through the e-tender cum e-auction process. All the details like registration of applicants, submission of application, payment of EMD, submission of closed bids, e-auction process and scheme booklet, etc. will be made available on CIDCO's e-auction website: eauction.cidcoindia.com

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 07:40 PM IST