Navi Mumbai: CIDCO raises objections on 385 plots put on a reservation by NMMC | Photo: Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has raised its objections on 385 plots that the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) reserved for various public amenities to be developed over the next 20 years in the development plan for 2018-2038. However, CIDCO has no objections to 240 plots, reserved in the DP.

The NMMC published the development plan in August 2022 and invited objections and suggestions from citizens and other stakeholders. After giving a 20-day extension, during the 80 periods, the civic body received a total of 15,261 objections and suggestions. Now, the civic body will conduct a hearing and send the final draft to the state government for final approval.

CIDCO submitted a total of 625 objections and suggestions

According to the Town Planning department of NMMC, CIDCO submitted a total of 625 objections and suggestions regarding the reservations put up by NMMC in the DP 2018-38. “Of the total 625 applications, they have no objection on 240 plots, reserved by NMMCfor different civic amenities,” said an official from the civic Town Planning department. However, he added that on the remaining 385plots, CIDCO has either asked to delete them or is ready to discuss the future use of the plots.

But surprisingly, in a few plots, CIDCO has put up remarks that the plot is out of NMMC’s jurisdiction. “We will discuss all these CIDCO to sort out any differences for better planning of the city,” said the official.

However, the data presented in the draft DP, by the end of 2018, the civic body received a total of 619 plots from CIDCO while it demanded a total of 1543 plots for civic amenities. Of the total 619 plots received by NMMC, 411 plots have been developed and the remaining 208 plots have not yet been developed.

Navi Mumbai is a planned city and there is very little scope for further development. Even the draft development plan (DP) for 2018-2038 published by NMMC highlighted that the city is developed upto 95% with only 5% vacant land available for future development.