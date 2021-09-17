Navi Mumbai: CIDCO offers plots for educational institutions in newly developed node Dronagiri

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has come up with five plots for educational institutions in Sanpada and developing node Dronagiri. In Sanpada node there are a number of educational institutions, while Dronagiri node is on developing stage and it does not have school or colleges within the node.

For the last one year, CIDCO has flooded with plots across the city to meet the demand as well as to control the rising price of houses. Apart from residential and commercial plots, CIDCO has made available social facilities plots.

Recently, CIDCO had come up with eight plots for fuel stations in five nodes especially in developing nodes like Ulwe and Pushpak Nagar in Navi Mumbai. At present, there is no fuel station in Ulwe and Pushpak Nagar.

The five plots will be given on lease to trusts or societies registered under Bombay Public Trust Act 1950 or under section 8 of Companies Act for establishing Composite School and Junior College.

A 4000 sqm plot is available at sector 20 in Sanapada for educational institution. Similarly, between 3500 and 4000 sqm plots are available at sector 3,5, 8 and10 of Dronagiri node.

While the date of submission of tender and auction has not been available, the scheme booklet will be available from September 28.

Dronagiri is a developing node near JNPT in Uran and population of the node is increasing with the increase in infrastructure. As the Nerul-Uran railway project has cleared the final hurdle after the forest land was handed over to railway for the project, commuting to Dronagiri will become easier in days to come. “Once the Nerul-Kharkopar train services extended upto Uran, the commuting to the newly developed node will become easy and people will start shifting,” said a developer who has project in Dronagiri.

At present, there is no school or college within the node. However, there are educational institutions in Uran and nearby village. But with the plots available within the node, the node will become a good destination for new home buyers.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 06:17 PM IST