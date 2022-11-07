Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Mass Housing project new feat- 700 slabs casted in 555 days in Taloja | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: The acceptance of new construction technology is helping big housing projects reduce the delivery timeline. After accomplishing the work of 500 slabs in 489 days in the buildings of the mass housing scheme being implemented in sector-28, 29, 31 and 37 in Taloja Node, Navi Mumbai, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has achieved another feat by completing 700 slabs in the same building in just 555 days.

The planning agency claimed that on average, each day 1.26 slabs were constructed in the ongoing mass project in Taloja.

VC and MD Sanjay Mukherjee says 'no compromise made on quality'

Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of CIDCO, said, "CIDCO aims to complete the construction of affordable houses within the scheduled time frame. For this, CIDCO focuses on using advanced and latest technologies in the construction sector to complete the houses at a fast pace without compromising on quality. This will also fulfil the dream of the rightful house of the common man in time."

“The work was completed at a record pace of an average of 1.26 slabs per day. By using this modern technology, CIDCO has achieved this feat without any compromise on quality,” he added.

CIDCO aims to construct 67,000 houses at various nodes in Navi Mumbai and is moving fast towards achieving this goal. Apartments in this housing scheme are being constructed in the area of the railway station forecourt, bus and truck terminal based on the concept of transit-oriented development (TOD). This will save travel time and encourage the use of public transport.

With this achievement, CIDCO has successfully continued its march in mass housing. This success of CIDCO is a positive development in the affordable housing sector. This is a promising step towards fulfilling the dream of affordable housing for common citizens on time.