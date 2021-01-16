Navi Mumbai: CIDCO makes Rs 56 cr from 27 bungalow plots in Ghansoli and New Panvel

The bungalow and row house plots put up for sale by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) in Ghansoli and New Panvel received a lukewarm response as the bid prices went up to just three times the base price. Developers from Navi Mumbai claimed that in the past, such plots attracted a higher bidding price. However, from the sales of 27 such plots, CIDCO churned out Rs 56 crores.

After a long time, CIDCO had come up with plots for bungalows and row-house in Ghansoli and New Panvel. The plots were sold through e-auction. Of the 27 plots, 15 plots were in New Panvel and 12 plots in Ghansoli. While the minimum size of the plot is 66 sqm, the maximum size is 831 sqm for bidding. These plots can be developed for residential purposes only like row-house and bungalows with 1 FSI.