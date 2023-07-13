Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Looks For Eligible Agency For Active Operation Of New Golf Course At Kharghar

As the work upgradation of the Kharghar Valley Golf Course (KVGC) from the present 9-hole to an international championship-level 18 holes golf course is in full swing and it is likely to be ready by December 2023 end, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has started searching for an eligible agency for operation and maintenance for next three years.

The planning agency has floated a tender to appoint an agency who have similar experience and is expected to spend around ₹20.42 crores

Golf course to be of global standard

Once the golf course is ready, CIDCO claims that it will be of the world standard and the country’s largest fairway of 756 yards. This golf course is the only public course in MMR and the first public course to be built in MMR post-independence.

Curated entirely by treated wastewater, the golf course will be spread on 157 acres with two loops of 9 holes each. It will also have a world-class driving range with 29 hitting bays and full practice facilities.

The appointed agency will have to operate and maintain the golf course including day-to-day maintenance of greens, Tee’s, Fairways, Roughs, Golf Machineries, Golf Carts and other allied amenities.

The agency will also have to explore new ideas and enhance revenue generation with proper branding of the KVGC advertising, and implementation of new ideas to generate revenue. In addition, the housekeeping services are to be the best standard considering the new public facility including upkeeping of club house, toilet blocks, parking area, horticulture, drinking water facility, signage, and safety barricades among others.

Navi Mumbai to be hub of global sport venues

“CIDCO is developing one of the best courses in India and thereby, along with our other facilities like FIFA-compliant football turfs, the proposed stadium in the Centre of Excellence, shall put Navi Mumbai on the world sporting map,” said a senior official from CIDCO.

The work of upgrading to 18-hole from 9-hole is scheduled to be completed by December 23. “This project, in addition to putting Navi Mumbai and CIDCO Jurisdiction in the world sporting map, will also result in increased tourism and boost the economy of the local area, along with other projects like airport, etc,” said the official.