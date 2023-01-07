Navi Mumbai: CIDCO grants extension for application for Mass Housing Scheme Diwali 2022 till 21 January, 2023

Picture for representation | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has again granted an extension for the online registration of applications for Mass Housing Scheme Diwali - 2022 till 21 January, 2023, following an overwhelming response and demand by the citizens.

The last date for the online application of the scheme was 06 January, 2023.

Under the scheme 7,849 apartments have been made available at Ulwe node of Navi Mumbai for the EWS category under PMAY.

According to the revised schedule, online registration of applications for Mass Housing Scheme Diwali-2022 can be completed by 21 January, 2023. The online applications can be submitted till 22 January, 2023. The online payment process has to be completed by 24 January, 2023.

The draft list of accepted applicants will be published on 31 January, 2023 and the final list of accepted applicants will be published on 03 February, 2023 on CIDCO’s website https://lottery.cidcoindia.com/.

The computerized lottery draw for the scheme will be conducted on 08 February, 2023.