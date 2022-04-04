Navi Mumbai: CIDCO floats tender to appoint consultant for peer review of KTLR

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has floated a tender to appoint a consultant for peer review of detailed project review and preparing bid documents for Kharghar-Turbhe Tunnel Road (KTLR) project for the direct connectivity to International Corporate Park (ICP) at Kharghar. The project will establish a direct connectivity between the nodes of Vashi, Juinagar and Nerul with the upcoming International Corporate Park, planned as a state-of-the-art Business hub in Kharghar.

The state government in 2018 had directed MSRDC to prepare a feasibility study report of KTLR and it also directed MIDC and CIDCO to support MSRDC for the land and funding of the project. However, the project could not be executed due to some technical issues including over the funding among MIDC, MSRDC and CIDCO. Now, CIDCO is the implementation agency of the project.

The MSRDC had appointed a consultant for preparing techno-economic feasibility, DPR and Block estimate for the proposed KTLR. The consultant has submitted the report and it is now with the CIDCO.

The Peer Review consultant will review and suggest improvements in the feasibility, DPR and Block estimate already prepared by the earlier consultant if required to the alignment or capacity of roads from the point of view of traffic study and dispersal system.

The proposed road and tunnel will start from Sion-Panvel Highway (Opposite Juinagar Railway Station) and terminate near Gurudwara/Central Park of Kharghar. The link will provide direct connectivity to the upcoming Corporate Park in Sector 26 and 29 of Kharghar. The total length of the proposed road will be 5.49 km including 1.73 km tunnel.

The Peer Review consultant will suggest additional geotechnical investigation if required as per site requirement to assess the design from the point of view of safety, smoothness of traffic, work methodology and economical aspects. In addition, the Peer Review consultant will also review the extent of environment impact assessment required for the project.

As per the tender document, the review will include the Financial Analysis and Risk assessment, Rehabilitation & Resettlement (R & R). It will also review the suggestions and objections received from the public, NGOs, and authorities.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 08:59 PM IST