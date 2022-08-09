Navi Mumbai: CIDCO floats EoI for operation of public bicycle sharing system

File

The villagers of Chapewadi are facing trouble while travelling as there is no public transport available to them if they want to travel back and forth from Central Park in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar.

While the distance between the two places is hardly 10 km, in absence of public transport, villagers rely either on their personal vehicles or by way of walking.

However, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has come up with a solution for such remote areas. It has floated an Expression of Interest (EoI) for the operation of public bicycles, e-bicycles, or e-scooters sharing systems in the CIDCO area in Navi Mumbai.

CIDCO says that the objective of the public bicycle sharing system is to provide means of last-mile connectivity and to propagate an environment-friendly mode of transportation. It will provide bare spaces for setting up stations for the operation of sharing public bicycles or e-bicycles.

Like Chapewadi village, there are many areas those lack a public transport system due to several reasons, including limited population, low feasibility of operation of public transport, and poor or narrow roads.

However, cycling is one of the most convenient modes for last-mile connectivity. It is not only eco-friendly transportation but also a low-cost, flexible, safe and secure and comfortable last mile mobility service for daily passengers.

As per the EoI, CIDCO will provide space for the parking of the bicycles. The operator will have to develop at least 10 stations and provide a minimum of five bicycles or e-cycles. While the locations have not been decided, the recently developed Ulwe jetty will be one of them.

Considering the increasing usage of electric vehicles, the service provider shall also provide EV charging facilities in the stations allocated to them at its own cost. However, CIDCO will provide assistance in getting electricity connection and space for it.

In addition, the operator will have to make available an operational smartphone mobile App for renting the Public Bicycle/E-Bicycle/ E-Scooter.

Pramila Tawade, a resident of Kharghar sector 12, says that with the rising cost of fuel, cycling is one of the best modes of transportation and it should be made available at every node.