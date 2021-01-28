Navi Mumbai: CIDCO earns Rs 91 cr from four plots in Kharghar, highest bid at Rs 1,56,699 per sqm

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has churned out Rs 91.72 crores by selling four residential cum commercial plots in Kharghar node. A plot admeasuring 1599.98 sqm in sector 9B in Kharghar received the highest bid of Rs 1,56,699 per sqm. The plots were sold through e-auction.

Though the planning agency made Rs 91,72,99,560 from the sale of four tender plots, the real estate experts feel the bid price was below the expectations. In the past, such kinds of plots had attracted seven to eight times the base price.

The four plots that were put up for bidding has the base price between Rs 60,939 and Rs 73,635 per sqm. In fact, a plot measuring 1,699.98 sqm at sector 9 in Kharghar did not even receive two times of the base price. The plot received the highest bid of Rs 1,27,635 per sqm and the base price was Rs 73,635 per sqm.