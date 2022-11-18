Navi Mumbai: CIDCO demolishes illegal structures built by notorious criminal Vikrant Deshmukh in Gavan Village | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: In a special drive, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) demolished illegal structures constructed by history-sheeter Vikrant Deshmukh alias Vicky involved in several kidnapping, murder, extortion, and dacoity crimes in Gavan village in Panvel taluka. Vicky was arrested by the Goa police on in August this year.

The demolition drive was conducted under heavy police presence on Thursday morning.

Demolition drive by CIDCO along with security from the police

Madhukar Bhate, senior police inspector from Nhava Sheva police station said that the demolition drive was conducted by CIDCO and the police provided security at the site.

Vicky was involved in several cases including extortion, kidnapping, murder, and dacoity registered against him at different police stations. Even the Navi Mumbai police had invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime (MCOCA) for his alleged involvement in a kidnapping and murder of a Nerul resident.

He was arrested by the North Goa police when he was trying to enter Majestic Pride Casino in Goa.

According to an official from the crime branch, MCOCA was invoked against Deshmukh in February 2020 for his alleged involvement in one murder, two extortion cases, and his gang members. He had allegedly murdered a Nerul resident Sachin Garje in September 2019. A case of murder was also registered against him at Nerul police station then.

Police said that Deshmukh, a resident of Gavan village in Panvel Taluka was involved in crimes like murder, attempt to murder, robbery, extortion, and kidnapping. Due to development work for Navi Mumbai airport being underway, land prices of adjoining areas are appreciated and Deshmukh was involved in extortion cases from developers. According to police, he targeted developers who had projects in the Ulwe node, adjoining the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport and Gavan village, his residence.