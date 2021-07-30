Navi Mumbai: CIDCO chalks out plan to meet rising water demand by year 2050

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has chalked out a plan to meet the water demand in the next three decades in Navi Mumbai including developing new nodes and NAINA city. The planning agency is working on multiple fronts on water resources to meet the future demand.

CIDCO expects that by 2050, the city will need around 1275 MLD water daily. However, at present, it has only 259 MLD available which is insufficient to meet the present demand.

At present, a total of 259 MLD of water is available with CIDCO through Hetawane Water Supply Scheme, MJP's Patalganga, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's Morbe Dam and MIDC's Barvi Dam, but the actual water demand in the area administered by CIDCO is 289 MLD.

However, CIDCO ensures that it has been working on the far-reaching and meticulous planning of water resources to ensure uninterrupted supply of water to the Navi Mumbai region to meet the growing demand for water in the present as well as in the future.

Some of the major projects on which CIDCO is working are Nhava Sheva Water Supply Scheme Augmentation Phase 3, Transfer of Kondhane dam to CIDCO, Reservation of additional 120 MLD water from Hetawane dam, Augmentation of Hetawane water supply scheme, and Underground aqueduct under the Hetawane dam project.

Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, vice chairman and managing director of CIDCO said, “The water demand of Navi Mumbai will highly increase due to increase in population and various ambitious projects. CIDCO is implementing various schemes to meet the present and future water demands. The triad of efficient management of available water, optimal use of reservoirs and creation of new water reservoirs are finalized in this regard".

Over the period, the population of Navi Mumbai has increased due to a number of reasons. As people from other cities look at Navi Mumbai as a new residential area, the upcoming infrastructure projects like Navi Mumbai International Airport and developing NAINA city will increase the demand for water.

At present, the population of Panvel and Uran taluka developed by CIDCO as South Navi Mumbai has reached 20 lakhs. CIDCO’s mass housing scheme and various projects being developed at nodes like Taloja, New Roadpali, Kamothe, Kalamboli, Ulwe, and Dronagiri come under this region.