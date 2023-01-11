Navi Mumbai: CIDCO cancels sale of disputed CRZ plot at Nerul

CIDCO | Photo: Representative

Navi Mumbai: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has cancelled the tender process of a controversial plot at Nerul, which environmentalists alleged falls in Coastal Regulation Zone1 (CRZ1). CIDCO informed the western zonal bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that the auction was cancelled as the bidding offer received for the 25,138.86sq m plot in Sectors 54-56-58 was “far below” the prevailing market rate.

The Navi Mumbai Environment Preservation Society (NMEPS) and a group of citizens, in separate petitions before the NGT, had earlier challenged the tender process on grounds that the plot falls within CRZ1. “A thick patch of mangroves is located in close proximity to the plot and, in fact, part of the land is located within the mangrove buffer zone,” read the joint application by Rekha Sankhala, Manmeet Singh Khurana, Ritu Mittal, RK Narayan, Mahendra Singh Panghaal and Anjali Agarwal.

NMEPS, which also challenged the tender, said the plot is designated as a 'no development zone' under the development plans of 2011 and 2020, and it falls on the seaward side of the existing road.

According to the NatConnect Foundation which first raised the red flag against the plot sale, CIDCO's activities need to be monitored with regard to environmental care. “CIDCO has allotted a mangrove zone plot to Tirupati Balaji Mandir and a CRZ1 area to Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's super speciality hospital,” NatConnect director BN Kumar pointed out.

CIDCO has now given an undertaking to the NGT that it would ensure in the re-tendering process that the 50-meter buffer zone from the CRZ will be maintained, as mandated. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) has also filed an affidavit with the NGT affirming that the disputed plot partly falls under CRZ1 with some part in CRZ2.

MCZMA and the environment department also told the NGT that CIDCO ought to obtain the CRZ map from the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM), Anna University, Chennai on a 1:4000 scale. The NCSCM raised a cost estimate of Rs4.5 lakh for the exercise, which CIDCO has to pay within a week to get the CRZ map process completed. The Tribunal directed CIDCO to submit a report to it on the mapping and also to not initiate the re-tender process till the CRZ map is prepared. The final hearing is scheduled for Mar 2.