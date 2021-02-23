Navi Mumbai: CIDCO auctions 8 plots in the city, earns Rs 413 cr

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) earned Rs 413 crores by selling 8 residential cum commercial plots in Kalamboli, Sanpada, and Koparkhairane node of Navi Mumbai. A plot admeasuring 3876 sqm in sector 18 in Sanpada received the highest bid of Rs 2,52,000 per sqm. The base price of the plot was Rs 95,074 and plots were sold through e-auction.

The planning agency made Rs 4,13,18,22,087 by auctioning 15 plots. Early this month, CIDCO had earned Rs 677 crores by selling 19 plots across the city.

However, another plot of 3,205 sqm at sector 18 received Rs 2,43,000 per sqm while the base price was Rs 77,469 per sqm meter. The plot was auctioned more than three times of base price. Similarly, other plots received two to three times of base price.