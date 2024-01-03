Navi Mumbai: CIDCO, AAI Opt To Shift Radar Placement For NMIA

CIDCO Bhavan in Navi Mumbai | Photo: File

Navi Mumbai: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) have opted to relocate the radar and monitoring system to Shahbaz near CBD-Belapur and Dungi village, south of the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).

Originally planned behind Delhi Public School under CIDCO’s NRI complex, this relocation aims to prevent stalling construction projects and land transactions valued at ₹3,000 crore.

The radar system

The radar system will be established at three locations: behind Delhi Public School, within the airport's interior, and on the hills of Matheran. The decision to halt the search for relocation near Shahbaz and Dungi village marks progress after four years of consideration.

For the third radar system, CIDCO and AAI have inspected 11 places, with three sites identified in densely forested hills. One site, adjacent to the police wireless communication building, is being pursued for land acquisition from the Raigad Collector.

Risks of setting up radar system

CIDCO’s report highlighted risks associated with setting up the radar system behind DPS school, citing potential impacts on 83.27ha of built-up land and 170ha of saleable land, affecting projects worth ₹5,850 crore. The planning agency has already imposed height restrictions along the stretch, limiting builders’ utilisation of increased carpet area proposed in the new Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPR)

Sources close to the project development said that the radar system’s positioning is determined by the Airports Authority of India based on coverage criteria, declining further comments on the issue. The Navi Mumbai Airport project is targeted for completion by December 2024, as finalised by the Central and state governments.