Navi Mumbai: Childless woman held for kidnapping 3-month old within six hours in Uran

Uran police arrested a 35-year-old woman for allegedly kidnapping a 3-month old baby from Uran on Monday on the pretext of giving a polio drop. The police caught the woman within six hours of the kidnapping of the baby.

The woman pretended herself as Aganwadi Sewika identified as Manisha Pawar, a resident of Jasai and native of Jalna in Maharashtra.

Police said that the woman doesn't have a child and she was under fear that her husband would leave her if she did not have a baby. She was married around 10 years ago.

Shivaji Patil, deputy commissioner of police of zone 2 said that she cooked a story that she was pregnant and informed the neighborhood. "On Monday morning around 11 am, she approached a house in Uran and identified herself as Aganwadi Sewika and she had come for polio drop," said Patil. However, at that time only grandmother of two the baby was at home.