Navi Mumbai: Childless woman held for kidnapping 3-month old within six hours in Uran

Uran police arrested a 35-year-old woman for allegedly kidnapping a 3-month old baby from Uran on Monday on the pretext of giving a polio drop. The police caught the woman within six hours of the kidnapping of the baby.
The woman pretended herself as Aganwadi Sewika identified as Manisha Pawar, a resident of Jasai and native of Jalna in Maharashtra.
Police said that the woman doesn't have a child and she was under fear that her husband would leave her if she did not have a baby. She was married around 10 years ago.
Shivaji Patil, deputy commissioner of police of zone 2 said that she cooked a story that she was pregnant and informed the neighborhood. "On Monday morning around 11 am, she approached a house in Uran and identified herself as Aganwadi Sewika and she had come for polio drop," said Patil. However, at that time only grandmother of two the baby was at home.
"The victim's family has two babies and the grandmother told Pawar that around one and a half months, both the babies took the polio drop. But she insisted on seeing the immunization cards," said Patil. The grandmother showed the card following which she asked to come at the Aganwadi centre for a polio drop.
"The old woman went inside to put a diaper on the older one. Meanwhile, the accused told that she was holding the younger baby outside, so she could come behind," said Patil. However, by the time the old woman came outside of the home, the accused woman had already hired an autorickshaw, fled from there.
The old woman, with the help of the neighborhood, informed the police.
"The accused woman changed the auto rickshaw three times to deceive us. However, she was finally caught in Khanda Colony," added Patil.
"During interrogation, the accused woman told her plan," said Patil. The woman was arrested and a case of kidnapping under section 363 was registered at Uran police station.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)