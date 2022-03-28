Navi Mumbai: Check out NMMC’s innovative initiative to reuse old household items

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has been taking a number of measures as part of the “Cleanliness Survey 2022”. As part of it, the civic body has started a very unique initiative and set up a total of 35 shelves across the city where citizens can keep items that they do not need. The needy person will take that item and the whole process will prevent from landing an item into the dumping yard that can be reused.

The initiative has been implemented with a view of citizens participation “My City-My Participation”.

According to NMMC, apart from wet and dry waste, many old household items are also thrown in the garbage by the citizens. Many of these items can be reused. With a view to reusing such items and reduce the amount of daily waste, under the guidance of the municipal commissioner Abhijeet Bangar, special shelved have been set up in various parts of the city to promote the concept of 'Three R' (Reduce), Reuse of Waste and Recycle of Waste.

The stands have special compartments for storing various items and the citizens can bring a variety of items such as everyday clothes, slippers and shoes, utensils, toys, sheets, blankets which are not in their use but can be used.

“This is an innovative initiative called 'Give what you don't want and take what you want', which will reduce the amount of dry waste generated every day and it will help people who need such things,” said civic chief Bangar.

At present, NMMC has set up these stands at 35 places from Belapur to Digha wards and it is planned to increase the number in all 111 wards soon. Responsibility for its maintenance has been given to the concerned ward offices.

Every day the stands are checked to ensure that each item like clothes, books, slippers, shoes, utensils, toys and other items were kept on the right shelves. Since the stand is set up in a crowded place and near a residential area, citizens are using the shelves and keeping old items instead of throwing in the garbage.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 07:32 PM IST