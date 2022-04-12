Navi Mumbai: Chandraseniy Kayasth Prabhu Samaj celebrates Ram Janmotsav

Chandraseniy Kayasth Prabhu Samaj, Panvel celebrated the Ram Janmotsav with great enthusiasm and fervour. This year, the celebration of Ram Navmi was held in the newly renovated Laxminarayan Temple. A large number of devotees celebrated the festival.

The renovation of Laxminarayan Temple was completed on the initiative of well-known entrepreneur Raju Gupte. Many dignitaries from the Chandraseniy Kayasth Prabhu community of Panvel were present on the occasion.

The Laxminarayan Temple of the Chandraseniy Kayasth Prabhu Samaj in Panvel is located at Prabhu Ali, Chhatrapati Shivaji Path. A number of religious ceremonies are celebrated in this temple with great enthusiasm and Ram Janmotsav is one of them.

The Shrikrushna Club of the Chandraseniy Kayasth Prabhu Samaj of Panvel started celebrating Shri Ram Janmotsav about one hundred years ago. Every year since then, this festival is celebrated in the Shri Laxminarayan Temple with great enthusiasm on behalf of the community. The idols of Shri Lakshmi and Shri Narayan were installed.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 11:35 AM IST