Navi Mumbai: Central Park in Kharghar to reopen after almost 11 months on February 10

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) limited has decided to reopen Central Park in Kharghar from February 10 after almost 11 months. The park was closed following the nationwide lockdown which was imposed on March 22, 2020.

CIDCO says that the decision will bring relief for senior citizens along with others who used to visit the park for leisure and exercise.

After the lockdown was imposed on March 22, 2020, across the country by the central and state government, all the gardens and parks were closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as there was a possibility that people would come close together. The park was closed for almost 11 months.

“Under the mission begin again, a number of services are opening up and the present situation of the pandemic where numbers of infected people are decreasing, CIDCO has decided to reopen the Central Park garden for visitors. The Central Park, a well-equipped garden with exquisite scenic beauty, entertainment, and jogging facilities. Residents of Kharghar will be surely benefitted from this decision,” stated a press note issued by the CIDCO.

However, CIDCO has appealed citizens visiting Central Park must wear masks, maintain social distance and follow COVID-19 protocols set up by government.