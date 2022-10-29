Navi Mumbai: Career guidance programme for law students held in Taloja

Career guidance program for law students held in Taloja. | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: Taloja's Balasaheb Thackeray Law College organised a career guidance programme on "Career in Law Branch." The guidance programme turned into a unique Diwali gift for students. Retired District Judge Yashwant Chawre, the chief guide at the event, advised students on possible legal careers.

Dr Chawre guided students on how to reach the position of magistrate and even judge of the Supreme Court.

The chairman of the college, Baban Patil, and the principal of the college, Dr Rajesh Sakhre, were also present on the occasion. They addressed students and informed them about different opportunities available to them in legal fields. They also informed them about different books to be read as part of their career-building in legal fields.

At the guidance program, Professor Dr Ramakrishna Nayak, Professor Dr Rathod Sir, Professor Pooja Chavan, Professor Vaishali Borade, Professor Prajakta Ooty, and Mumbai University Coordinator Amit Suryavanshi and Librarian Madam Shakuntala attended.

