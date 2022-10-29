e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Career guidance programme for law students held in Taloja

Navi Mumbai: Career guidance programme for law students held in Taloja

The speakers guided students on how to reach the position of the magistrate and even judge of the Supreme Court.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, October 29, 2022, 02:27 PM IST
article-image
Career guidance program for law students held in Taloja. | Representative Image
Follow us on

Navi Mumbai: Taloja's Balasaheb Thackeray Law College organised a career guidance programme on "Career in Law Branch." The guidance programme turned into a unique Diwali gift for students. Retired District Judge Yashwant Chawre, the chief guide at the event, advised students on possible legal careers.

Dr Chawre guided students on how to reach the position of magistrate and even judge of the Supreme Court.

The chairman of the college, Baban Patil, and the principal of the college, Dr Rajesh Sakhre, were also present on the occasion. They addressed students and informed them about different opportunities available to them in legal fields. They also informed them about different books to be read as part of their career-building in legal fields.

At the guidance program, Professor Dr Ramakrishna Nayak, Professor Dr Rathod Sir, Professor Pooja Chavan, Professor Vaishali Borade, Professor Prajakta Ooty, and Mumbai University Coordinator Amit Suryavanshi and Librarian Madam Shakuntala attended.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: CIDCO assures to resolve civic issues in Taloja
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: BMC swings into action, clears encroachment outside Dadar station

Mumbai updates: BMC swings into action, clears encroachment outside Dadar station

Pune: Locals catch Nepali man raping a buffalo calf in Deccan area, thrash and hand him over to...

Pune: Locals catch Nepali man raping a buffalo calf in Deccan area, thrash and hand him over to...

Navi Mumbai: Career guidance programme for law students held in Taloja

Navi Mumbai: Career guidance programme for law students held in Taloja

Maharashtra: Nitin Gadkari seeks investments from Tatas in Nagpur amid state losing Airbus project...

Maharashtra: Nitin Gadkari seeks investments from Tatas in Nagpur amid state losing Airbus project...

Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat's front nose damaged yet again; third incident in a month

Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat's front nose damaged yet again; third incident in a month