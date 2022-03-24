Navi Mumbai: Career guidance camp held for HIV children

The Chhaba Foundation Trust held a career guidance camp for HIV positive children in Akurli in Panvel. Well-known career advisor and inspirational speaker Sunil Kumar Panda who was the chief guest at the function guided children.

Kumar said that HIV positive can achieve everything like others will power and dedication. Around 50 children attended the camp.

The Chhaba Foundation Trust is a charitable organization working for the welfare of underprivileged children.

The trust focuses in helping such children to get the right education and build their careers. Recently, the trust had conducted a marathon for children. During the marathon, children were given education material and stationery. According to the trust, it will hold a job fair very soon.

Damodar Bajirao Chavan, president of the trust said that they will continue to help needy children to bring them into the mainstream.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 09:57 AM IST