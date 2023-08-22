Navi Mumbai: Butterfly Garden Likely To Come Up At Palm Beach Road In Nerul

Palm Beach Road, Navi Mumbai |

Navi Mumbai is likely to get another butterfly garden on a sprawling 12-acre land along the Palm Beach Road in Nerul. A proposal presented by Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre to the chief minister has received a positive response.

Mhatre said that the purpose of a butterfly garden is to attract tourists. “The concept is to change the vicinity into a bustling haven for butterflies, birds, and tourists,” said Mhatre.

Rising trend of butterfly gardens across India

Mhatre recently wrote to Eknath Shinde's office, requesting him to build a butterfly garden. In her proposal, she discussed the rising trend of butterfly gardens across India in recent times. She also mentioned a similar butterfly garden in Singapore.

“Setting up projects of international standard will help to attract not only tourists but also generate employment for locals,” said Mhatre.

Mhatre informed that the proposal has received a positive response from the chief minister and has directed the concerned department to meticulously examine the proposal and move ahead.

A butterfly garden was already developed at the National Burns Centre in Airoli. The garden was set up with the view to treating patients who suffer burns and often suffer from depression or post-burn psychosis.

