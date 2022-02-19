Navi Mumbai: Businessman loses Rs 20 lakh after he tries to get Rs 100 cr finance to set up a solar plant

A 53-year-old businessman from Kharghar was cheated of Rs 20 lakh after he tried to get a Rs 100 crores finance to set up a solar plant in Karnataka. The accused promised him to finance from a Dubai-based finance company and after taking Rs 20 lakh as initial commission, stopped responding to him.

In March 2019, the complainant, Devendra Dukre, came to know the accused Haidar Abbas through one of his friends at a club in Andheri. Abbas identified himself as a financial advisor, and when he came to know that Dukre was planning to set up a solar plant in Karnataka, he promised to make available Rs 100 crores finance from a Dubai-based finance company.

Police said that for managing the finance, Abbas demanded a 5% commission of the total finance amount which Dukre accepted.

Later, Dukre and Abbas visited Dubai to meet Masood Al Awer, the financer and spent six days there at Dukre’s expenses. However, Dukre could not meet Awer as he was in London. But Abbas made him meet another person, Firas Al Ashrawi, an associate of Awer.

After Abbas won Dukre’s confidence, he visited the victim’s branch office in Kharghar and completed the formalities of the commission. Police said that Abbas initially demanded 1 percent or Rs 1 crore as commission to start the work and the remaining after getting the finance. However, Dukre was not ready to give Rs 1 crore. Then Abbas made another paper of Rs 20 lakh as advance commission which Dukre transferred him.

However, after taking the initial commission, Abbas kept delaying and later gave a paper of money transferred which Dukre found fake. He then approached the Kharghar police and registered a case of cheating and forgery against Abbas and started the investigation.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 07:25 PM IST