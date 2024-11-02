Navi Mumbai: Builder Charged With Attempted Murder After Ramming His SUV Into 4 Men In Sanpada; Group Of 20 Men Charged With Causing Hurt

In a cross-complaint registered with the police, a builder from Sanpada has been booked for attempted murder while another group of around 20 unidentified men have been booked for voluntarily causing hurt to the builder.

A video has gone viral on social media in which a 4X4 is seen ramming into four men standing by the side of the road. The 4X4 is being driven by a builder identified as Digvijay Shelke (28), a resident of Sector 1, Sanpada, who is currently undergoing treatment at Suraj hospital for various injuries.

The incident was reported to have taken place in Sector 1 on Thursday night.

The complainant, Kushal Kunder, 36, claimed that while he and his friend were in his Swift Dzire, a man in his scooty rammed into the car and damaged the bonnet.

“The man seemed drunk to us. We asked him to pay compensation. Even if the damage is minor, the whole bonnet needs to be replaced. The rider was a watchman and he agreed to pay the damages. That is when he called up someone and told us that his ‘boss’ is coming. The man who came in the 4X4 started to shout and asked us to claim insurance. We refused and he tried to run over us. We received minor injuries,” Kunder said.

Meanwhile, Shelke claimed that he was manhandled by a mob. “My watchman called me requesting to help him. When I reached there I saw that the men collected over there had taken the scooty’s key and were demanding Rs10,000 from the watchman. I asked them to claim insurance. When the fight escalated, the men climbed on my car and that is why I had to start my car. I then stopped and came out after which I was assaulted. My credit card and mobile phone was stolen by someone and I received injuries,” Shelke said.