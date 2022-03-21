Navi Mumbai: Buddhist council to be held in Panvel on Monday

On the occasion of Chavdar Tale Satyagraha-Equality Day, the Mayor of Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) Dr Kavita Kishor Chautmol and Siddharth Foundation have jointly organized 'Buddhist Dhamma Parishad' on March 21 at Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Natyagriha in Panvel.

The organizers have appealed to all the devotees and followers to participate in the event.

The Buddhist Dhamma Council is being organized with the motive that everyone should be aware of the incomparable Dhamma that the great compassionate Tathagata Samyak Sambuddha has given to the entire world for the humanistic Dhamma of happiness, peace and emancipation.

The Dhamma Parishad will be attended by monks and nuns and practitioners of Buddhist Dhamma. Mayor Chautmol has appealed to all Dhamma brothers and sisters to understand their duty and attend the Dhamma Council and take advantage of the knowledge being imparted.

As per the organizer, the Dhamma flag hoisting will happen at 10.30 am on Monday followed by Sheel eclipse, Triratna Vandana, Paritran Path.

At 11:30 am, Bhikkhu Sanghas Bhojan Dan, and Upasik Upasika Bhojan Dan have been scheduled and at 1:30 pm, Dhamma Parishad's inauguration and Dhammadeshana at 1:30 pm.

