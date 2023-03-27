Navi Mumbai: Body of 50-year-old woman found in Panvel riverbed

Representative Image |

Navi Mumbai: The body of a 50-year-old woman was found in the riverbed on the road leading to Gadheshwar dam in Waje village under Panvel taluka. The Panvel taluka police registered an accidental death case and started an investigation.

The woman has been identified as Maidi Nirguda, a resident of Towarwadi in Panvel. According to police, the woman’s clothes were intact and there was also a bag with her. In addition, her slippers and mobile phone were found on the river bed.

Police found information about the woman

Soon after the police received information about the body, a team of police rushed to the spot. They contacted her relatives through the mobile phone found there. The initial investigation revealed she was a widow and having three children. She was working at a farmhouse.

Past incident of body being found in city

The Panvel city police registered an accidental death report after the body of an unidentified man was found in Vishrali Lake near a Gujarati school in Panvel on Jan 16. The man died due to drowning. The police have started searching for the family of the deceased.

Police shared details of the person's body

According to police, the man was around 40 to 45 years old with a dark complexion. He was wearing black colour innerwear. Trishul and Om were tattooed on the right shoulder of the deceased. The police also found a wound above the right eye.

The police appealed to share details If anyone has more information about the man. They can contact Panvel City Police Station Phone No. 27452333 or Police Sub-Inspector Ganesh Fartade.