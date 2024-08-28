 Navi Mumbai: Body Of 2nd Builder Who Went Missing A Week Ago Found Near Karnala Sanctuary
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Body Of 2nd Builder Who Went Missing A Week Ago Found Near Karnala Sanctuary

Navi Mumbai: Body Of 2nd Builder Who Went Missing A Week Ago Found Near Karnala Sanctuary

Sumit Jain (35) and Aamir Khanzada (40), realtors from Nerul had left from Nerul on August 21 night and never returned back.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 01:12 PM IST
article-image
Sumit Jain |

Navi Mumbai: A week after two men from Nerul went missing, the body of the second man has been found near the forest area of Karnala Sanctuary in Panvel. Sumit Jain (35) and Aamir Khanzada (40), realtors from Nerul had left from Nerul on August 21 night and never returned back.

Abondoned Car Found On Mumbai-Pune Expressway

On August 22, the abanodoned car of Khanzada was found at Khalapur off Mumbai- Pune expressway. The car had a bullet mark from teg rear side. Two bullet shells, one pair of footwear and a cap belonging to Khanzada was too found in the car.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Missing Man's Murder Linked To Land Deal; Cops Suspect NCP Leader Aamir Khanzade As...
article-image

Body Of One Victim Found Earlier

FPJ Shorts
Bhagyashree Receives Cute Proposal From Govinda During Dahi Handi Utsav In Mumbai (VIDEO)
Bhagyashree Receives Cute Proposal From Govinda During Dahi Handi Utsav In Mumbai (VIDEO)
Bajaj Pulsar N125 Spotted Testing Again in India: What to Expect
Bajaj Pulsar N125 Spotted Testing Again in India: What to Expect
Eco India Mobility & Hospitality IPO Opens Today: Know Price Band & Issue Size
Eco India Mobility & Hospitality IPO Opens Today: Know Price Band & Issue Size
LTIMindtree Flies High; Shares Jump Over 7%, Outperforming Expectations
LTIMindtree Flies High; Shares Jump Over 7%, Outperforming Expectations

On August 23, body of Jain was found from the bushes in Gagode village in Pen Taluka off Pen- Khopoli state highway. Jain had a bullet injury on one knee and stab injury on thigh of another leg. In last one week, five accused in the case have been arrested from Nerul and Kanjurmarg and the reason behind the murder has been claimed to be a land deal that went wrong.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai Crime Branch Solves Murder Mystery: Suspect Arrested After 17 Days, Robbery Motive...
article-image

On Wednesday, one of the accused revealed the spot wherein the body of Khanzada was dumped and the forensic team, along with police and the family members reached the spot.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bombay HC Imposes ₹80 Lakh Collective Cost On BSE, NSE & SEBI

Bombay HC Imposes ₹80 Lakh Collective Cost On BSE, NSE & SEBI

Navi Mumbai: Body Of 2nd Builder Who Went Missing A Week Ago Found Near Karnala Sanctuary

Navi Mumbai: Body Of 2nd Builder Who Went Missing A Week Ago Found Near Karnala Sanctuary

Mantralaya Security Update: Drones, Face Recognition To Be Part Of State HQ's Safety Detail;...

Mantralaya Security Update: Drones, Face Recognition To Be Part Of State HQ's Safety Detail;...

Chhatrapati Shivaji Statue Collapse: 2017 State Govt Policy Ignored While Installing Structure;...

Chhatrapati Shivaji Statue Collapse: 2017 State Govt Policy Ignored While Installing Structure;...

Shiv Sena (UBT) Demands SIT Under HC Judge On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse Incident;...

Shiv Sena (UBT) Demands SIT Under HC Judge On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse Incident;...