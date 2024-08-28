Navi Mumbai: Body Of 2nd Builder Who Went Missing A Week Ago Found Near Karnala Sanctuary

Sumit Jain |

Navi Mumbai: A week after two men from Nerul went missing, the body of the second man has been found near the forest area of Karnala Sanctuary in Panvel. Sumit Jain (35) and Aamir Khanzada (40), realtors from Nerul had left from Nerul on August 21 night and never returned back.

Abondoned Car Found On Mumbai-Pune Expressway

On August 22, the abanodoned car of Khanzada was found at Khalapur off Mumbai- Pune expressway. The car had a bullet mark from teg rear side. Two bullet shells, one pair of footwear and a cap belonging to Khanzada was too found in the car.

Body Of One Victim Found Earlier

On August 23, body of Jain was found from the bushes in Gagode village in Pen Taluka off Pen- Khopoli state highway. Jain had a bullet injury on one knee and stab injury on thigh of another leg. In last one week, five accused in the case have been arrested from Nerul and Kanjurmarg and the reason behind the murder has been claimed to be a land deal that went wrong.

On Wednesday, one of the accused revealed the spot wherein the body of Khanzada was dumped and the forensic team, along with police and the family members reached the spot.