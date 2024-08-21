Navi Mumbai: Body Found In Vashi Creek Identified As 32-Year-Old Missing Delivery Boy; Suspected Suicide Due To Debt And Gambling | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A body found in the Vashi creek near Mini Seashore on Tuesday night, has been identified that to be of a Koparkhairane resident who had gone missing on August 14 from his work place in Thane.

The deceased identified as Mangesh Dhonde (32), was a resident of sector 19 in Koparkhairane and resided with his wife and two children. He worked as a delivery boy for an e-commerce app in Thane.

On August 14, Dhonde reported to work and in between went missing and his phone too was switched off. One of his colleagues, registered a missing persons complaint with Chitalsar Manpada police. “We had searched for him but had got no clues about him,” a police officer from Chitalsar Manpada police station said.

On Tuesday night a passerby noticed a body floating 500 metre away from mini seashore and informed the police. With the help of fire brigade, the body was fished out.

In the further investigations, the police matched the body with the missing persons complaints registered in Navi Mumbai and Thane area and identified him.

“We suspect that he died by suicide as he was debt ridden. He was addicted to gambling. There was no suicide note found on him or at his house. The body found was completely decomposed when found. As of now a case of accidental death has been registered,” police sub inspector Kashinath Narale from Vashi police station said.