Navi Mumbai: Boats seized with illegal seized gutted in fire

The two boats that were seized in a joint operation, by the Crime Branch of Navi Mumbai Police and Controller of Rationing and Director of Civil Supplies caught fire on Wednesday morning and gutted completely. The fire brigade tried its best but the fire caught in safety tyres gutted the boat.

According to police, the fire caught fire around 7 am in the morning in one boat and later spread to another anchored alongside. The boats were anchored at NRI police station chowky under the Belapur-Uran flyover near Belapur.

The fire brigade reached the spot within few minutes but then the fire had engulfed both the boat. The boats were seized on January 10 and seized 21,4700 liters of diesel worth Rs 35,000. The raid was carried out near Ulwe Jetty in Navi Mumbai. The cost of the both the boats were around Rs 12 lakh.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 08:19 PM IST