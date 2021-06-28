Navi Mumbai: BJP worker attacked in Koparkhairane over old matter

A 49-year-old worker of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was allegedly attacked by two persons with a chopper at the party office in Kopar Khairane, late on Sunday evening. He suffered minor injuries on his shoulder and he was admitted to a hospital.

The other party workers later nabbed the attackers and assaulted them till the police reached the spot. They were also admitted to a hospital and are now recuperating.

According to the police, the BJP worker, Sandeep Mhatre was in the party office around 9.30 pm, when the two persons entered the office and attacked him with a chopper. Mhatre is the husband of a former corporator BJP from that area.

Pradeep Tidar, senior inspector of Kopar Khairane police station said, “As Mhatre raised an alarm, other party workers assembled there and caught hold of the accused. They later assaulted the duo causing injuries to both of them.”

The police have registered a case under sections 324, 452, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused.

“Since the accused are in hospital, we have not arrested them yet. As they were also assaulted by the party workers, we will register a cross-FIR too,” he said.

When asked about the motive behind the attack, Tidar said, “We have come to know that the duo attacked Mhatre owing to some four to five years old money-related matter. We are now investigating the case to get more details.”