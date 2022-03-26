Navi Mumbai: BJP Uttar Bhartiya unit felicitates MLA Manda Mhatre

Belapur: Mahila Morcha and BJP Uttar Bhartiya Morcha felicitated Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre at an event held in sector 15 in Belapur. She was felicitated for her efforts to set up a medical college and hospital. She is believed to be the catalyst in getting plots for the medical college at a subsidized rate.

CIDCO agreed to provide a plot for a Hospital and Medical College at sector 15 in CBD-Belapur. She had also followed with the state government for the construction of Maharashtra Bhavan in Vashi. The state government in its budget for 2022-23, allotted Rs 100 crores for the Bhawan.

During the event, BJP women president Durga Dokh, Yuva Morcha district president Datta Ghangale, former mayor Sushma Dande, Dilip Tidke, Jayshree Chitre, Vikas Sorte, Kalpana Chhatre, Suhasini Naidu, Jaywant Tandel, Rajesh Rai, Jagannath Jagtap, AV Nair, Shashi Nair were present.

ALSO READ Navi Mumbai gears up to host IPL matches

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 10:24 AM IST