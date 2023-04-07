Navi Mumbai: BJP observes foundation day of party in Panvel |

Navi Mumbai: The 44th foundation day of the Bharatiya Janata Party was celebrated on April 06 with great enthusiasm by the Panvel unit of the party. In a program held at the Ramsheth Thakur Social and Cultural Hall, BJP's taluka president Arunsheth Bhagat, and city president Jayant Pagde hoisted the party's flag.

About the Bhartiya Janata Party

The party was set up on April 6 in 1980. The earlier BJP was known as Jana Sangh, which later merged with Janata Party in 1977. After its formation, BJP's first focus was on the states of Gujarat, Rajasthan and United Madhya Pradesh. The party, which is limited to only three states, has become a national.

BJP is going to celebrate Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's birth anniversary from today till April 14 as a special week. The party has informed all its workers in this regard that the birth anniversary of social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on 11th April and the birth anniversary of great man Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on 14th April will be celebrated in all booths, mandals, district and state offices.

