Navi Mumbai: BJP MLA Ganesh Naik demands property tax waiver to houses between 501 and 750 sq ft

With the eye on the civic body election of Navi Mumbai, political parties are leaving no stone unturned to get take political mileage. After Eknath Shinde, state cabinet minister for Urban Development and PWD announced no property tax for residential units up to 500 sq feet, Airoli’s BJP MLA Ganesh Naik has demanded that residential units between 501 and 750 sq ft should also be given relief in property tax.

While talking to the media, Naik said that city residents living in houses between 501 sq ft and 750 sq ft should also be given benefits. He said that he will demand from the administration to give at least 60 percent relief in property tax to those residents falling under that category.

While residents say when they will get the benefits of the decision, the civic administration claims that if both decisions are implemented, it will affect the revenue of the civic body. “The civic body has already been facing difficulty in collection of property tax due to the outbreak of a pandemic. As property tax is one of the major sources of revenue, the decision will certainly impact the revenue,” said an official from the property tax department, who requested anonymity.

Earlier, on the line of Mumbai, Shinde said that property tax on residential units of up to 500 sq ft will be waived in Navi Mumbai. He said that he has already asked the civic body to send a proposal to the state government. Last week, the state government waived off property tax of residential units up to 500 sq ft in Mumbai. Shinde said that the government has been planning to extend the benefits to Navi Mumbai also.

Naik claimed that his firm stand at the winter session in state assembly forced the state government to revoke the circular that was allowing CIDCO to change the reservation of plots above 500 sq meters. Earlier, the state government had allowed CIDCO to change in reservation above 500 sq meter plots as per the need. “There are many plots having reservation of playground or fire station. If the reservation of these plots is changed, the city will lack such facilities,” said Naik, adding that because of his firm stand, the state government has to change its stand. He also praised Urban Development minister Shinde for revoking the decision.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 05:58 PM IST